1ST Source Bank Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

1ST Source Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $142.10 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

