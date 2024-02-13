1ST Source Bank Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

1ST Source Bank reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 116,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $636,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,539,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 43,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,502,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $496.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.59. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $505.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

