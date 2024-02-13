20,200 Shares in Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACU) Purchased by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,728,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,364,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Keen Vision Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,639,000.

Keen Vision Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Keen Vision Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.45. 392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29. Keen Vision Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

Keen Vision Acquisition Company Profile

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

