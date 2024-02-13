2,423 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Purchased by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after buying an additional 17,226 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 125,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,587 shares of company stock valued at $8,671,094. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PSX. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.21.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE PSX opened at $144.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.38. The company has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $149.52.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

