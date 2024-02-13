25,099 Shares in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

IYC traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.15. 11,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,698. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.12. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $78.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

