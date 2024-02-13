28,993 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Acquired by Watchman Group Inc.

Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,799,000 after buying an additional 8,392,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,583,000 after purchasing an additional 728,977 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,083,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,601,000 after purchasing an additional 225,077 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,547,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,383,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,090,000 after purchasing an additional 53,504 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

IUSG traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.82. 131,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,824. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.23. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $113.90.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.