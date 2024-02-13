39,133 Shares in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS) Acquired by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 869,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 700,155 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after buying an additional 450,002 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 64.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 650,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 255,900 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 362,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 137,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,479,000. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCTS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $12.52.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Profile

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

