5,030 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Acquired by Team Hewins LLC

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,030 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000. Intuit accounts for about 0.6% of Team Hewins LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.5% in the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTU traded down $20.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $636.87. The company had a trading volume of 663,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,695. The stock has a market cap of $178.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $617.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.00. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $384.05 and a fifty-two week high of $662.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

