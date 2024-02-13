5,440,820 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Acquired by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,440,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,707,000. Tyson Foods comprises about 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 1.53% of Tyson Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,457 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,598,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,152,000 after buying an additional 223,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,463,000 after buying an additional 65,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE TSN traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.48.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -79.35%.

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.