82,626 Shares in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,626 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.41% of Danaos as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 45.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 2.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 1.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 34.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Danaos by 3.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DAC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Danaos stock opened at $76.06 on Tuesday. Danaos Co. has a 52 week low of $51.19 and a 52 week high of $80.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $7.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($0.37). Danaos had a net margin of 59.29% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $239.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.31 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 29.24 EPS for the current year.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

