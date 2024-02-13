abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Sold by BCM Advisors LLC

BCM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises about 1.3% of BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. BCM Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGOL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

SGOL traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $19.07. 1,406,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,707. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $18.85. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

