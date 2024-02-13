abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust (LON:APEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $518.00

abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc (LON:APEO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 518 ($6.54) and last traded at GBX 518 ($6.54), with a volume of 58327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 516 ($6.52).
abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of £794.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,292.41 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 470.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 448.48.
abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust’s payout ratio is currently 4,000.00%.
About abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust
Abrdn Private Equity Opportunities Trust plc specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, oil and gas services, financials, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe.
