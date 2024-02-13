Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Position Boosted by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 439,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $74,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AYI. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 37.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,172.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded down $5.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.30. 11,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,281. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.30 and a 52 week high of $244.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

AYI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.80.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

