Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

WMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.13.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WMS stock opened at $163.46 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $75.02 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.98 and its 200-day moving average is $124.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.90%.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 136,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,257,000 after buying an additional 32,919 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 154,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,777,000 after acquiring an additional 95,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 360,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.