Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,293 shares of company stock valued at $37,275,520. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $3.02 on Tuesday, reaching $168.89. The stock had a trading volume of 13,706,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,145,320. The company has a market capitalization of $270.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $184.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

