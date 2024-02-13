Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at Mizuho

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMD. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.06.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,423,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,038,656. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.02 and a 200 day moving average of $123.88. The stock has a market cap of $272.59 billion, a PE ratio of 328.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $75.92 and a 12-month high of $184.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,293 shares of company stock worth $37,275,520 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,426,529,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,143,000 after buying an additional 9,318,871 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $777,111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

