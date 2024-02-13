Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,825 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 0.7% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.58. 154,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,635. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $23.18. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $24.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.