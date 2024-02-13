Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Increases Stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. SFL comprises 0.4% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SFL by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in SFL by 5.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of SFL by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of SFL by 0.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 499,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE SFL traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $12.01. 270,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,391. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.