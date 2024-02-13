AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN) Short Interest Update

AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 338,800 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the January 15th total of 722,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AERWINS Technologies Price Performance

AWIN traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. 284,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,072. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. AERWINS Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $2.92.

Get AERWINS Technologies alerts:

AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AERWINS Technologies

About AERWINS Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in AERWINS Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AERWINS Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in AERWINS Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

AERWINS Technologies Inc develops and manufactures air mobility platform in Japan. It also provides centralized operating system for managing open sky, hoverbikes, and drones; shared computing service; and blockchain verification and AI algorithm generation services. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AERWINS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AERWINS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.