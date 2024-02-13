Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aeterna Zentaris from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Up 0.6 %

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.57. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $3.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15.

(Get Free Report)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.