Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Raised to $41.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AFRM. Wedbush restated an underperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Affirm from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affirm from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.97.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $45.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 11.49 and a quick ratio of 11.49. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 3.72.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,592,923 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,748,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,036,591 shares of company stock worth $122,951,772. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

