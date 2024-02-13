Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Short Interest Down 48.5% in January

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the January 15th total of 10,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 314,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Akanda Price Performance

AKAN opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.49. Akanda has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akanda

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akanda stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Free Report) by 1,166.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,719 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.04% of Akanda worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. The company operates through Cultivation and Distribution segments. It intends to supply medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products.

