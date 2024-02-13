Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $120.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $175.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Albemarle from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Albemarle from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $200.16.

NYSE:ALB opened at $120.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $108.39 and a 12-month high of $293.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

