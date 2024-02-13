Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Holdings Raised by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 520,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,143,000 after purchasing an additional 42,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,615.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 181,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,293,000 after buying an additional 170,523 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,917. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,092.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,354 shares of company stock worth $2,053,571 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $117.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.52.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). The company had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 940.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

