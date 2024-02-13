Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Boosts Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CYBR. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 62.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $270.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 2.22. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $120.11 and a 12 month high of $283.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CYBR

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.