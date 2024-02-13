Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Boosts Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Shopify were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $414,365,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Shopify by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,462,000 after buying an additional 2,113,773 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Shopify by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 6,194.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHOP. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.48.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $89.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.95 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.04. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $91.57.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

