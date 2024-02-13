Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Boosts Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,775,000 after purchasing an additional 51,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,488,000 after acquiring an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,804,000 after acquiring an additional 82,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,937,000 after acquiring an additional 98,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.14.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

KNSL stock opened at $415.57 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.90 and a 12 month high of $457.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $367.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.