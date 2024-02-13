Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Cuts Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT decreased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,495 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Shell were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $327,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

SHEL opened at $64.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.82%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHEL. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

