Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Has $598,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12,807.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 26,280,764 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,323 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,225.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,568,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,034.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,203,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,136 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PM opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

