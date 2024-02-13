Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,090,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the January 15th total of 30,210,000 shares. Currently, 22.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.
In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 18,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total transaction of $50,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,877,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,603 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,313,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,587,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,311 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,275,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,645 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,559,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.
ALLO stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.37.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.
