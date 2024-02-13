Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Gould Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Gould Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.0% of Gould Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gould Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,807.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 20.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,432,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746,989 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,974 shares of company stock worth $19,427,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,215,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,016,518. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $155.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

