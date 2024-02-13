Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,917,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 182,954 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of Alphabet worth $1,307,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.21. 6,319,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,055,916. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.06. The company has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,974 shares of company stock valued at $19,427,217 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

