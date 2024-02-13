Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,638 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.5% of First National Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,846. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,974 shares of company stock valued at $19,427,217. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $1.89 on Tuesday, reaching $146.84. 7,546,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,103,369. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $155.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

View Our Latest Report on GOOG

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.