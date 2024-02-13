Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives $22.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.63.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alphatec from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 59.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.67. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70.
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.
