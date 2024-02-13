Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $48.25 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AYX. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $48.25 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $48.25 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Alteryx stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $70.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Alteryx by 14.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 7.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the analytics automation business in the United States and internationally. The company's analytics platform automates tasks for workers across the analytics value chain. Its analytics platform comprises Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a web-based environment; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, a solution that provides automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing; and Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform.

