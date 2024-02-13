Altice USA (ATUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.19 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATUS shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. HSBC cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Altice USA by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 37,677 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 22.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 35.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

