Amarin (AMRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th.

Amarin Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Amarin has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amarin news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 34,131 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $26,963.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 566,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,219. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amarin

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth $31,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 66.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 76.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 129.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.08.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

