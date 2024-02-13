American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Position Trimmed by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 1.5% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded down $6.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.21. The stock had a trading volume of 813,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.14. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10. The firm has a market cap of $86.34 billion, a PE ratio of 122.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.