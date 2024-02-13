Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the January 15th total of 28,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Amesite Price Performance
Amesite stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. Amesite has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54.
Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. Amesite had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a negative net margin of 552.07%.
Amesite Company Profile
Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.
