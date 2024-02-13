Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the January 15th total of 28,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Amesite Price Performance

Amesite stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. Amesite has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54.

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. Amesite had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a negative net margin of 552.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amesite

Amesite Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amesite stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amesite Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMST Free Report ) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.03% of Amesite worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.

Featured Stories

