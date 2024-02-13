Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,085,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,086 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.77% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $61,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 25.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,394,000 after buying an additional 96,980 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $3,803,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 392.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,949,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,862,000 after buying an additional 2,350,262 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 55,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $683,841.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 782,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,671,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 31,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $431,531.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 869,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,867,214.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 55,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $683,841.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 782,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,671,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,393 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $13.22. 329,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,309. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Articles

