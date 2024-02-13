Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,499,000 after acquiring an additional 200,496 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 45.2% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 169,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $194.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $96.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $202.77.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,038 shares of company stock worth $7,020,999. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.56.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

