Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE: EL) recently:

2/13/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $179.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $131.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $167.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $115.00 to $155.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/18/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $101.00 to $121.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/2/2024 – Estée Lauder Companies was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $3.82 on Tuesday, reaching $142.09. 776,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,752. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.19 and its 200-day moving average is $141.72. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $262.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 109.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 203.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

