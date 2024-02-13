Analysts Set Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) PT at $11.20

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAAC opened at $4.30 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 12.43, a current ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $690.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

