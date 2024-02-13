Analysts Set Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Price Target at $77.08

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 46,425.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,437,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 262,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after buying an additional 88,004 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $75.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

