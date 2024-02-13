Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE: CP) recently:

2/5/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$112.00 to C$117.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$116.00 to C$121.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$117.00 to C$120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$126.00 to C$124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$127.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$107.00 to C$112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$116.00 to C$120.00.

1/18/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$108.00 to C$118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$115.00 to C$120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$115.00.

1/4/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from C$78.00 to C$83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2023 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$107.00 to C$112.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/21/2023 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$121.00 to C$116.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.1 %

TSE CP opened at C$113.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.76. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of C$94.45 and a one year high of C$115.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$105.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$103.54.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.66 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 4.3406427 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total transaction of C$4,911,490.50. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

