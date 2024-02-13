Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE: CP) recently:

  • 2/5/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$112.00 to C$117.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
  • 1/31/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$116.00 to C$121.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 1/31/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$117.00 to C$120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 1/31/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$126.00 to C$124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 1/31/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$127.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 1/31/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$115.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 1/22/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from C$107.00 to C$112.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 1/22/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$116.00 to C$120.00.
  • 1/18/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$108.00 to C$118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/10/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$115.00 to C$120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 1/8/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$115.00.
  • 1/4/2024 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from C$78.00 to C$83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 12/21/2023 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$107.00 to C$112.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 12/21/2023 – Canadian Pacific Kansas City had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$121.00 to C$116.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 1.1 %

TSE CP opened at C$113.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.76. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of C$94.45 and a one year high of C$115.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$105.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$103.54.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CPGet Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.66 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 4.3406427 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total transaction of C$4,911,490.50. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

