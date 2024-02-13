Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Netflix (NFLX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) in the last few weeks:
- 2/8/2024 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/30/2024 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 1/26/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $500.00 to $555.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2024 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/24/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $545.00 to $580.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $510.00 to $610.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $550.00 to $600.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $460.00 to $650.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $525.00 to $615.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $566.00 to $638.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $500.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $600.00 to $615.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $565.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2024 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $595.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $410.00.
- 1/24/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $475.00 to $550.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $500.00 to $565.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $390.00 to $490.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2024 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $525.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $460.00.
- 1/24/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $375.00 to $475.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $585.00 to $650.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $560.00 to $570.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $575.00 to $625.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $500.00 to $600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $600.00 to $700.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from $550.00 to $610.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $350.00 to $425.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 1/18/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $400.00 to $475.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/18/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $500.00 to $560.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/17/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $525.00 to $545.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/17/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $525.00 to $585.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $475.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/9/2024 – Netflix is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $566.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/9/2024 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $400.00 to $500.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/9/2024 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $500.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/28/2023 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $510.00 to $525.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/22/2023 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $495.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/21/2023 – Netflix had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $525.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/18/2023 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $475.00 to $550.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Netflix stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $556.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,847,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $448.89. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $579.64. The company has a market capitalization of $240.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
