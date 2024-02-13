Analyzing OFX Group (OTCMKTS:OZFRY) & Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) and OFX Group (OTCMKTS:OZFRY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Morgan Stanley shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of OFX Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Morgan Stanley shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Morgan Stanley and OFX Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morgan Stanley 9.49% 10.33% 0.81% OFX Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morgan Stanley 0 12 6 1 2.42 OFX Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Morgan Stanley and OFX Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus price target of $94.56, indicating a potential upside of 8.83%. Given Morgan Stanley’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Morgan Stanley is more favorable than OFX Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Morgan Stanley and OFX Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morgan Stanley $96.19 billion 1.48 $9.09 billion $5.17 16.81 OFX Group N/A N/A N/A $0.34 12.88

Morgan Stanley has higher revenue and earnings than OFX Group. OFX Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Morgan Stanley, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Morgan Stanley beats OFX Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments. The Institutional Securities segment offers capital raising and financial advisory services, including services related to the underwriting of debt, equity, and other securities, as well as advice on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, real estate, and project finance. This segment also provides equity and fixed income products comprising sales, financing, prime brokerage, and market-making services; foreign exchange and commodities; corporate and commercial real estate loans, commercial mortgage and secured lending facilities, and financing for sales and trading customers, and asset-backed and mortgage lending; and wealth management services, investment, and research services. The Wealth Management segment offers financial advisor-led brokerage, custody, administrative, and investment advisory services; self-directed brokerage services; financial and wealth planning services; workplace services, including stock plan administration; annuity and insurance products; securities-based lending, residential real estate loans, and other lending products; banking; and retirement plan services to individual investors and small to medium-sized businesses and institutions. The Investment Management segment provides equity, fixed income, alternatives and solutions, and liquidity and overlay services to benefit/defined contribution plans, foundations, endowments, government entities, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, third-party fund sponsors, corporations, and individuals through institutional and intermediary channels. Morgan Stanley was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About OFX Group

(Get Free Report)

OFX Group Limited provides international payments and foreign exchange services worldwide. It offers range of products and services to consumers, corporates, online sellers, and enterprise clients. The company was formerly known as OzForex Group Limited and changed its name to OFX Group Limited in September 2016. OFX Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.