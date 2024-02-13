Anterix (ATEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Anterix to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.09. Anterix had a net margin of 262.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. On average, analysts expect Anterix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ATEX opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92. Anterix has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.02 million, a P/E ratio of 80.85 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Altman bought 44,465 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.91 per share, with a total value of $1,507,808.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,211,350.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Altman bought 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,607,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,607,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 31.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Anterix by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Anterix by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 333,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Anterix by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Anterix by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 236,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Anterix by 108.4% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

