Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.17. Applied DNA Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.86.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 80.14% and a negative return on equity of 159.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 587,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 254,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 523,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 39,541 shares in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

