Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,100 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the January 15th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 13.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Applied UV Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUVI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.02. 102,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29. Applied UV has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -1.30.

Get Applied UV alerts:

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($8.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Applied UV had a negative net margin of 51.24% and a negative return on equity of 67.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Applied UV

About Applied UV

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUVI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Applied UV in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied UV during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

(Get Free Report)

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company focuses on indoor air quality (IAQ) products, specialty LED lighting products, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.